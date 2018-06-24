The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy and the State Board of Pharmacy are working in conjunction to educate people on where to find safe pharmacies and pharmacists to help them with whatever questions they have about prescription drug abuse.

"It affects everyone,” pharmacist Jeanne Waggener said. “No one is immune to it, regardless of your socio-economic background or your age."

"We are losing more than 64,000 lives a year,” pharmacist Joe Adams said. “It is a very significant issue we have now. We are losing five people an hour."

For more information about resources for those abusing prescription drugs, check out the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy at NABP.pharmacy.



© 2018 KENS