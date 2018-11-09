SAN ANTONIO — The restaurant on the northwest side remains under the microscope from health inspectors who are at the establishment every morning. More than 300 calls related to illnesses have been linked to the Wurzbach location.

There are 255 total number of cases of people who say they are sick. 14 of them are confirmed salmonella cases, and 12 have been hospitalized.

Navy veteran Samuel Manago said he was in the hospital for three days. He said doctors told him he almost died. Now he's among many who have hired a Houston law firm to sue Pasha Mediterranean Grill.

RELATED: Pasha Mediterranean Grill lawsuit filed in 'food poisoning' outbreak

Dr. Benjamin Eldon Stevens said he also got sick after eating at Pasha.

"I lost 12 pounds," he said. "I don't have a lot to spare to begin with, but I have had food poisoning before," he said. "But this, by far, was the most serious and most intensive experience I have been through."

Manago said doctors told him he almost died.

"They said, 'your kidneys are almost giving out on you,'" he said. "'We need to admit you.' I said, 'excuse me?'"

He said after days of not being able to move and constantly being in the restroom, he ended up in the emergency room.

"They said, 'you are so dehydrated, that if you would have waited one more day, it would have been fatal,'" he said.

Anthony Coveny is with Houston law firm 'Ron Simon and Associates. They specialize in food poisoning cases. "There have been no deaths in this, and this is very, very fortunate, because salmonella can be fatal," he said. "We believe an employee got sick, probably with salmonella. It spread throughout the restaurant. The victims have eaten numerous types of food from shawarma to hummus to other products. So, no one product is identified as the sole source of the salmonella."

The two men say they aren't out to get Pasha, but believe a lawsuit is justified.

"I don't expect an 'I'm sorry' or anything like that," Manago said. "The biggest thing that I do want is the business owner to at least acknowledge and take responsibility for his people."

On Monday, management of Pasha invited us in. They couldn't comment on the lawsuit, but the director of operations, Bilal Deiri, told us about current operations.

"We are working with them on a one-on-one basis with the inspectors, and us in just making sure they understand what they need to be doing," he said.

He said they are going to do everything to regain trust from the public. "And show there is no cause for concern," he said. "We are still open. If there was something drastically wrong here, the health department would have shut us down."

Manago is seeking up to a million dollars in damages.

The attorney says this isn't a class action lawsuit, and that each person will be filing a claim. He said Pasha has 30 days to respond.

© 2018 KENS