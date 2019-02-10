SEGUIN, Texas — Just weeks into the school year, students at Navarro High School are learning an unfortunate lesson on infectious bacteria after several students were diagnosed with staph infection.

"I am very concerned about that," Sonia Contreras told KENS 5 via video call.

Contreras said she has two kids at Navarro High School and she found out about the situation from the letter the school posted online.

"When I was going to that high school, there we never had these kinds of problems," Contreras said. "Where is it coming from? How did it all start?"

Those were questions Navarro ISD refused to answer. Over the phone, the school district's superintendent refused an on-camera interview and described the matter as "routine."

Despite that description, in a letter to parents the school district stated they hired a company to disinfect all high school locker rooms, athletic equipment, weight rooms and training rooms and warned parents that the bacteria could live on some surfaces for days or weeks.

Staph bacteria can spread easily through cuts, and skin-to-skin contact can lead to boils, painful sores and acne-like breakouts. If left untreated, a staph infection can lead to serious complications.

The school district did not say how many students are being treated or what the source is, but what we do know is that the infection is contagious and parents hope to have more details sooner rather than later.

"Hopefully we get answers, and hopefully the school can do something about it," Contreras said.

