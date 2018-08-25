A group of angry parents are demanding change after they say their elementary school children are walking off their school buses drenched in sweat and overheated. But Judson ISD says that the cameras inside their school buses are telling a different story.

Emily Terrell walks with her children to and from the bus stop every day. She says she immediately noticed that it wasn't just the triple digit heat outside that was affecting them.

"There's no AC on the bus and the windows are usually up," Terrell said. "The first thing they do when they get home, they go straight to the fridge and start guzzling water."

She says that the buses are creating a hot sauna on wheels, and she's not the only parent concerned.

"I've called transportation and spoke with somebody. They didn't take down any of the bus information," Tina Hammond recalled. "So, I knew nothing was going to get done. But all she had to say, because they are small children, it's a liability and they aren't supposed to put the windows down."

Hammond was one of several parents who got out their cameras and started recording these conditions. Others even confronted the bus driver.

Judson ISD investigated the claims and found that the bus assigned to this route is out for repair and that this week they’re using backup buses, which do not have air conditioning. However, per policy, the windows should all be down.

"Our video was the kids were not fanning themselves, but they did say they were warm, but they were allowed to put windows down and that's always going to be the policy," said Steve Linscomb, a Judson ISD spokesperson.

Linscomb claims that, in this case, video from the bus, which was not released, showed the students were closing the windows due to dust on a particular road.

"The kids are very familiar with that road and, in order to avoid all that dust to be going in the bus, they pushed them closed. The bus driver doesn't tell them to do that," Linscomb said.

KENS 5 reached out to a number of school districts, a majority of which say that all of their school buses are equipped with air conditioning units. Those that are without are required to keep the windows down.

© 2018 KENS