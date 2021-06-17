Ozone Action Day issued for Friday as Fiesta gets underway

Those who suffer from breathing issues are encouraged to limit their time outdoors as air pollution is expected to be high.

SAN ANTONIO — As Fiesta gets underway, families heading out to events across San Antonio on Friday should take note of higher-than-normal levels of air pollution outside.

San Antonio Metro Health says an Ozone Action Day for Friday has been issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, indicating that conditions are ripe to provide high amounts of ozone in the air. Young children, the elderly and anyone who suffers from respiratory issues are particularly vulnerable, and are advised to limit their time outside.

Metro Health says those with asthma or breathing difficulties are advised to stay indoors.