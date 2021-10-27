North Texas officer dyes hair pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Sgt. Bryan Woodard, a deputy with Tarrant County Constable Precinct 7, is turning heads with a new pink hairdo. It's part of a community service awareness challenge.

DALLAS — A law enforcement officer in North Texas is sending a strong and visual message about recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sgt. Bryan Woodard, a deputy with Tarrant County Constable Precinct 7, dyed his hair bright pink this week. He said it’s part of a promise and mission to raise awareness about survivors and victims of breast cancer.

“Alright folks, let’s go ahead and get this over with,” Woodard said to viewers who tuned in to watch the officer bleach and dye his hair.

The plan started as a challenge on his Facebook page The Everyday Life of Deputy Bryan Woodard, where the deputy has more than 535,000 followers.

“I said if we just raise $2,000 I’d go ahead, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I would dye my hair pink,” Woodard explained.

Community members came through in a major way. They helped double the requested donations.

And Woodard had to live up to his end of the agreement.

On Tuesday, Woodard went to see a stylist at King B salon on Camp Wisdom Road. She helped bring his pink, breast-cancer-awareness-inspired vision to light.

“Yesterday was crazy. Even at the tax office, even the judge was looking like, what in the world…,” Woodard said.

The deputy is now turning heads across the community for a good cause. He has the full support of his boss, Constable Sandra Lee.

“She supported me. I was able to go ahead and show support to people who are still battling or who are in remission, or even people who’ve lost their lives, due to breast cancer awareness,” Woodard said.

The look is inspired by a longtime commitment to community service, Woodard explained. He is planning on delivering the donations to the local nonprofit Breast Cancer Can Stick It. The contributions will go toward providing mammograms and other services and resources.

“I’m really a strong man of faith. I truly believe you have to encourage people, let them know that everything will be all right. At the same time, there are people such as myself, that support you 100 percent,” he said.