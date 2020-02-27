SAN ANTONIO — The Northside Independent School District is assuring parents that they are taking the necessary precautions to keep students safe and healthy amid flu season and the recent coronavirus outbreak.

A letter was sent out to NISD parents this week and cites "recent media coverage around the coronavirus" as the reason for the letter.

In the letter, sent from NISD superintendent Brian Woods, the following statement is emboldened, "While health officials believe the risk to our community is low, I want to assure you that NISD is closely monitoring this matter."

In addition to monitoring the "matter," the letter points out that teachers, school nurses, and staff are working carefully to encourage the use of simple and effective hygiene practices.

The letter can be viewed in its entirety below:

KENS 5