A 15-year-old San Antonio boy who has a heart defect is getting a second chance at life.

On Monday, Matthew Rodriguez had a successful one-of-a-kind surgery at Methodist Children's Hospital. He's the first patient in the entire state to get an aortic valve device placed in his heart.

"I am here today with my family, and I wouldn't change it for the world," he said.

He first tore his ACL, which forced him to quit sports. A year after the injury, just several months ago, he got some unexpected news. Pediatric Cardiologist David Brennen said that the teen found out he was born with a heart defect.

"When he was born, he had a deformity of the valve, something called a Bicuspid Aortic Valve,” Dr. Brennen said. “So, instead of having three pieces the valve was made up of only two pieces."

It was causing him to have high-blood pressure.

"For the first 15 years of his life, it worked well. But eventually, over time, the valve became inefficient or regurgitated," Dr. Brennen explained. "There was backflow of blood."

Matthew's parents, Claudia and Robert Rodriguez, said that it had to put his life of being a normal teen on hold. But, thanks to the team at Methodist Children's Hospital, there was a solution one of the doctors knew about.

The Rodriguez's faith was going to pay off. His saving grace is a device that is new to the U.S. and just recently FDA approved.

"You just can't give up on God, because he is great," Matthew said.

It is so new, the founder, surgeon J. Scott Rankin, flew in to San Antonio to train the team at Methodist Children's.

Matthew had the device put in on Monday. He's the first in Texas to have one.

"I feel like now, after this heart surgery, I can continue that life," Matthew said.

Doctors believe that this may be the last surgery Matthew needs for his condition.

"It allows the surgeon to place a framework, almost like a scaffold, around the aortic valve, making it easier for him to repair the valve," Dr. Brennen noted. "What we have done is taken a heart that has been asked to do extra workload with every beat of the heart, and we have given back that efficiency."

The family believes it is a miracle.

"It was comforting that a miracle had been performed on him, and now he's going to have a second chance at life," Robert Rodriguez said.

Doctors will continue to monitor Matthew, who now says that he wants to go in the medical field. He said that he wants to give back.

