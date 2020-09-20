New State website available for Texans who need help with mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

The Statewide Behavioral Health Coordinating Council has a new one-stop shop website for those in need of help.

AUSTIN, Texas — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, people who have never struggled with mental health issues before are now experiencing them for the first time.

Launched by the Statewide Behavioral Health Coordinating Council, mentalhealthtx.org makes it easier for Texans to get the help they need.

The site is split up into groups between depression, anxiety, bi-polar, trauma, addiction, suicide and more.

There's different resources available that can help you connect with a counselor, get a recovery plan, as well as tips for reducing stress during the pandemic.

The the Statewide Behavioral Health Coordinating Council launched the website to provide to learn about the services available to Texans.