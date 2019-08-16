According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas requires public and accredited private schools to share data concerning students' immunization statuses.

Based on that self-reported information, the department produces its "Annual Report of Immunization Status."

This year's report shared that of schools that responded, there were 64,176 conscientious exemptions for at least one vaccine on file, for students in Kindergarten through 12th grades. That represented 1.2% of the number of students that were accounted for in the survey.

To learn more about the report, click here.

To view findings by district and private school, click here.