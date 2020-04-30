SAN ANTONIO — Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, breast cancer prevention efforts have taken a back seat for many women and men. But one local organization is making sure people get the help and guidance they need.

It is called the ENCOREplus program, and it helped save patients more than $2 million and served more than 2,000 people in 2019 alone.

"Breast cancer does run through my family, so I was just scared that I would get it," said Norma Cruz, whose grandmother and aunt both have been struck by breast cancer.

Cruz is also the program's outreach coordinator at the Young Women's Christian Association. She said she knows how anxious patients can get when they navigate the breast cancer system, even now as biopsies have been put on hold.

"They are just afraid that they may have cancer and I just tell them that they might not and it's just a precaution they are taking."

"We start with a regular mammogram and we follow up, navigate the patient to even the results if it's cancer and treatment and continuation with support groups of cancer survivors," said ENCOREplus Program Coordinator Martha Lopez.

Now, without group meetings referred to as Breast Bingo, Lopez says all of their one-on-one help is being done over the phone.

"Trying to see how I'm going to support them or how I'm going to guide them through orientation and navigate them," Lopez said.

To be eligible for the ENCOREplus program, patients must be at least 40 years old and have not received a mammogram in the last year. Those that do not have medical insurance or insurance have a high deductible.

Once they're in the program, trust is important.

"I make sure I screen them and I get to talk to them and they start trusting you," Cruz said.

"It's very important to have orientation, education, follow up, and navigation through breast cancer," Lopez added.

For more information about the ENCOREplus program and the support they offer just call the YWCA at 210-433-9922 and ask for the ENCOREplus program.

