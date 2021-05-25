5 ways drinking red wine can improve your health

May 25 is National Wine Day! Research has connected moderate drinking of red wine to several health benefits, including longer lifespans and strong immune systems.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pop the corks and break out your favorite glass, Tuesday, May 25 is National Wine Day!

And if you're a fan of red wine, you're in luck, as it offers several surprising health benefits. First, excessive drinking won't help you with these benefits, and any alcohol should be consumed in moderate amounts.

Doctors define moderate drinking as having one glass of wine per day.

Here are 5 key health benefits to drinking red wine

1. Wine, wine it's good for your heart

According to the Mayo Clinic, certain antioxidants found in red wine can help protect the blood vessels inside your heart.

2. Live long and prosper

According to a study from the Center for Biotechnology and Information, drinking wine in moderation has been linked to living longer. Researchers found it is even more beneficial when paired with a nutrient-rich diet, such as the Mediterranean diet.

3. It'll keep your mind sharp

Scientists say flavonols in red wine may help keep blood flowing through your body. This could improve blood flow to the brain, which may prevent age-related memory decline.

4. Immune booster

The antioxidants in red wine don't just help your heart, they can boost your immune system. Experts say they will help keep your immune system in check if consumed in moderation, of course.

5. It makes you feel good