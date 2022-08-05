More than five million skin cancer cases are diagnosed each year. Here's how to help prevent it.

"The incidents of skin cancer are in the eyelid area and in the face, and we are seeing an increase in those incidents, not only in our Caucasian patients, but across the board. Even in our Hispanic and Latino population," the doctor said.



Dr. Sami is a plastic surgeon for the face and the eyes.



"Something that most people don't realize is that five to 10% of all skin cancers can occur right in the eye area. That is a staggering statistic," she said. "I see so many patients every week that when we remove the skin cancer, it can leave a pretty disfiguring hole."



The doctor said there are misconceptions when it comes to wearing sunscreen.



"People think if it is cloudy outside, they don't need to wear any protection at all," she said. "When in fact, UV radiation is at its peak in the middle of the day regardless of your cloud cover. So, UV protection is really important. It doesn't matter how cloudy it is."



Bottom line, the biggest tip is sunscreen and protection.