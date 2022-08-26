Austin's Kind Clinic now offering monkeypox vaccine clinics

One-hundred doses will be offered at a clinic this Sunday, while 420 more doses will be offered next week.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area sexual health care provider Kind Clinic is now partnering with Austin Public Health to offer monkeypox vaccine clinics around Austin.

This Sunday, Kind Clinic will be at Rain on 4th to host a pop-up vaccine clinic from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will offer 100 vaccines with no appointment necessary.

The clinic will also host daily vaccine clinics from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Koenig Lane location starting Monday, Aug. 29, through Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Kind Clinic will be vaccinating 140 people daily – 420 in total. Those interested in getting a vaccine at the clinic will need to make an appointment online.

The following people are currently eligible to receive a vaccine, according to Austin Public Health and Texas Department of State Health Services criteria:

A person who has had close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox in the last 14 days. This includes close skin-to-skin contact, sexual contact, or kissing.

A person who may have been exposed to the monkeypox virus in the community within the last 14 days by: Having multiple sexual partners in the recent weeks OR Attending an event or venue where sexual contact occurred with one or more partners (e.g., bathhouse, sex party, sex clubs.

A male or a transgender woman with multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the past 21 days.

A person taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV.

A person diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection including HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, or syphilis in the last 12 months.

A healthcare worker or member of a response team with high-risk exposure to monkeypox.

A person handling monkeypox specimens in a clinical or research lab.

