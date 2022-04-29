Moderna aims for greenlight of latest COVID vaccine designed for kids 6 months to 5-years-old

The latest clinical trial data reveals the vaccine is 51% effective for youth 6 months to 2-years-old and 37% effective for kids 2-5-years-old.

SAN ANTONIO — Parents of children 6 months to 5-years-old may soon have the option to vaccinate their little ones as Moderna is seeking approval for its latest coronavirus shot.

Clinical trial data showed that two doses of the Moderna shot revealed to be 51% effective for children 6 months to 2-years-old and 37% for kids 2 to 5-years-old.

Gary Woodard is encouraged by the news since he has a 5-year-old son named Camden who’s been directly impacted by the coronavirus.

“He was a little sick, but it wasn’t too bad,” Woodard said. “I definitely want to protect my son.”

UT Health San Antonio’s Dr. Mandie Tibball Svatek expressed she’s confident in the data on Moderna’s latest KidCOVE study on the final age group ineligible for the coronavirus vaccine, which accounts for 18 million American children.

She hopes parents consider vaccinating their children whenever the FDA and the CDC grant final approval.

“Me as a pediatric hospital assignment, I’m really excited because what we had ended up seeing during Omicron was an increased number of hospitalizations of children, especially young children,” said Tibball-Svatek, UT Health San Antonio pediatric hospitalist. “We don’t want anybody hospitalized, we don’t want other families affected by COVID and we want to protect everybody in our community.”

On Tuesday, Metro Health raised the community’s coronavirus risk level to mild for the first time since early December as positive case numbers rise.

Metro Health data indicates 76.3% of Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated.