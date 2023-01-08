Mobile clinic visiting NISD schools for immunizations all August

University Health System's clinic should help parents keep their kids up to date on the vaccinations they need to go to class.

SAN ANTONIO — A mobile clinic will be heading to schools across Northside ISD all month to help parents keep their kids up to date on their vaccines.

Between August 2 and August 31, University Health System is sending their clinic to a dozen different sites. Appointments are required, and parents can make an appointment online here or by calling 210-358-7020. Parents are asked to bring their child's insurance cards, ID cards, and immunization records.

"Texas law requires all public school children to have current immunizations in order to attend class," the district said on their website. "Northside ISD encourages parents to have their children immunized prior to the first day of school."

Here's where the clinic will be:

Aug. 2: Cable Elementary School, 1706 Pinn Road, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Aug. 4: Westwood Terrace Elementary School, 2315 Hackamore Lane, 2 to 4 p.m.

Aug. 8: Family Engagement Center, 5223 Blessing St., 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 12: San Antonio Food Bank, 5200 Old Hwy 90W., 9 a.m. to noon

Aug. 15: Allen Elementary School, 101 Dumont Drive, 9 a.m. to noon

Aug. 16: Luna Middle School, 200 N. Grosenbacher Road, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 18: McDermott Elementary School, 5111 USAA Blvd., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 23: Family Engagement Center, 5223 Blessing St., 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 24: Martin Elementary School, 730 Canterbury Drive, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Leon Valley Elementary School, 7111 Huebner Road, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 30: Gus Stadium, 7001 Culebra Road, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Aug. 31: Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 Loop N. 1604, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The district also laid out the immunization requirements for the upcoming school year.

DTaP/DTP/DT/Td/Tdap: K – 6th grade: 5 doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine are required; 1 dose must have been received on or after the 4th birthday. However, 4 doses meet the requirement if the 4th dose was received on or after the 4th birthday. Doses are also required for students entering Pre-K – school nurses will evaluate.

7th grade : 1 dose of Tdap is required if at least 5 years have passed since the last dose of a tetanus-containing vaccine.

: 1 dose of Tdap is required if at least 5 years have passed since the last dose of a tetanus-containing vaccine. 8th – 12th grade: 1 dose of Tdap is required when 10 years have passed since the last dose of a tetanus-containing vaccine.

Polio: K – 12th grade: 4 doses of polio are required; 1 dose must be received on or after the 4th birthday. However, 3 doses meet the requirement if the 3rd dose was received on or after the 4th birthday. Doses are also required for students entering Pre-K – school nurses will evaluate. Not required of 18 yr old students.

Measles/Mumps/Rubella: K – 12th grade: 2 doses are required, with the 1st dose received on or after the 1st birthday. Students vaccinated prior to 2009 with 2 doses of measles and one dose each of rubella and mumps satisfy this requirement. One dose is required for Pre-K.

HIB (Haemophilus Influenzae): Mandated for students 3 and 4 years of age. The school nurse will evaluate the number of doses needed or if the student is complete to enter Pre-K.

Hepatitis A: K – 12th grade: 2 doses are required, with the 1st dose received on or after the 1st birthday. Two doses are required for Pre-K. The second dose of Hep A is administered six months after the first dose.

Hepatitis B: K – 12th grade: 3 doses are required. Three doses are required for Pre-K.

Varicella (Chicken Pox): K – 12th grade: 2 doses are required, with the 1st dose received on or after the 1st birthday. If a student has had chickenpox, please request a form from the school nurse. One dose is required for Pre-K.

PCV (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine): Mandated for students 3 and 4 years of age. The school nurse will evaluate the number of doses needed or if the student is complete to enter Pre-K.