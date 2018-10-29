Halloween is around the corner, and that means the start of “sugar season.” With that in mind, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is sharing some advice to manage the amount of sugar you and your family consumes. Most notably, they say you don’t need to remove sugar completely, but just keep an eye on how often you consume sugary foods.

Follow these tips to help reduce the amount of sugar kids will consume this Halloween and during the holidays:

Make sure your kids have a healthy meal before they go trick-or treating. Full tummies may lessen the amount of candy consumed.

Avoid using a large pillow case to collect Halloween candy. Let your child choose a smaller, festive collection bag.

Encourage children to take only one piece of candy from each house.

Buy snack size Halloween treats, and if you are the one passing them out – hand out one treat to each child, instead of letting them take what they want. This will help control your Halloween budget.

Cutting back on sugary treats also includes soda and sugar-sweetened drinks. Offer a festive punch made with sparkling water, a splash of 100% fruit juice and some fruit.

Instead of using sugar to sweeten cider, use fruit and spices like cinnamon, cloves, cranberries and orange slices.

Some healthier Halloween treats to try are tangerines or small oranges decorated to look like Jack-O-Lanterns (with non-toxic ink), 100% real fruit strips or ropes, snack sized packages of pretzels, popcorn, dried fruit, trail mix, nuts or pumpkin seeds.

Stay active with a family walk around the neighborhood.

And, as the holidays approach, remember the three ¡Viva Health! messages:

Fill half your plate with fruits and veggies, every meal, every day. For portion control, use a smaller plate. Drink water, not sugary drinks.

Eat well; feel great, every season of the year! For information and materials on the ¡Viva Health! Campaign, visit: http://www.sanantonio.gov/Health/VivaHealth

© 2018 KENS