SAN ANTONIO — Last flu season marked one of the worst flu seasons on record, and this year, health officials are advising people to get their flu shot early.

Every flu season, the illness confines thousands to their beds, sometimes for days. The flu can even lead to death in serious cases.

"We are preparing for the worst, hoping for the best this season,” Dr. Anita Kurian, the Assistant Director at Metro Health, said. “We tend to see it rise in the activity starting from October through May."

Dr. Kurian said the number of reported flu-like illnesses are average for this time of year, but after a nasty flu season, it's important to take the flu seriously.

Peak flu season is weeks away, but Kurian said now is the time to get vaccinated because it takes two weeks for the body to gain immunity against the infection. With school back in full swing, it’s recommended students get their shots as soon as possible, Dr. Kurian added.

"Especially in schools, in children, because they are in close quarters for long periods of time and the illness tends to spread quickly," Dr. Kurian said.

Health officials said it's extremely important for pregnant women, young children and people with chronic health problems to get vaccinated, since they fall in the high risk category for serious flu complications. "Anybody who is 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine, unless otherwise indicated by your health care provider," Dr. Kurian said.

According to Metro Health, at this time, no one has officially tested positive for the flu in San Antonio, but with an unpredictable season ahead, health officials say it's important to help prevent the spread of germs by taking extra precautions.

"If you want to wait for a few days before or a few weeks before getting the vaccine, then make sure you stay home if you are sick, don't come in contact with sick individuals, wash your hands frequently," Dr. Kurian said.

Vaccinations are already available at some local pharmacies and Metro Health expects a shipment this week.

