SAN ANTONIO - Following complaints from individuals who dined at Pasha’s Mediterranean Grill on Wurzbach Road during the past Labor Day weekend, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said it is investigating a "potential foodborne illness cluster."

As of Wednesday, Metro Health said more than 60 people reported foodborne illness symptoms after eating at the restaurant.

Common symptoms of foodborne diseases reportedly include nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea. However, Metro Health said symptoms may differ among the different types of foodborne diseases.

Health officials encourage anyone who recently ate at the restaurant and is experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention.

The restaurant is cooperating fully in the investigation, and Metro Health said staff is working with the restaurant to ensure all precautions are being taken to prevent any further illnesses.

"The best way to prevent general gastrointestinal illness is to practice proper hand-washing, especially after using the restroom, changing diapers, before eating and preparing food, and when caring for a sick person," Metro Health said in a statement.

For information on how to report a case, please call Metro Health at 210-207-8876.

