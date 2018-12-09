SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday night, worried parents showed up to Johnson High School to hear a presentation from Metro Health after a student there was confirmed to have tuberculosis.

The student, who has TB, is no longer at the school, but Metro Health’s investigation is still underway. According to the CDC, tuberculosis, also known as TB, is a highly contagious infection that affects the lungs.

Metro Health is trying to determine what students may have been exposed, and need to be tested. But here’s the thing - the likelihood of them actually getting the disease is very rare.

According to Metro Health, most people who end up infected either live with the person, or spend more than 6-8 hours per week with the person that has active TB disease. However, if someone gets gets infected, there’s only about a 10 percent chance of getting sick.

The only thing we know about the person with TB is she’s a female student that’s getting treatment and is in stable condition.

When Metro Health found out about the case, staff came to Johnson High school to do a site visit, to examine indoor spaces and ventilation.

“We do this testing as a precautionary method to prevent anyone else on being exposed to TB," Carol Schlisenger with Metro Health said. "And we want to make sure that if anyone who gets exposed to not come down with fill TB disease.”

JoAnne is a parent to a student at Johnson High School, she said she was worried. "It’s really good to know what they are doing to prevent, and to go forward with it," she said.

Metro Health reports that Bexar County averages about 60 TB cases a year.

