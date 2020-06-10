Methodist Healthcare Ministries pledge to match $100k to the 'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign to help fight cancer

“Outside of the government, the American Cancer Society provides more funding for research than anybody."

SAN ANTONIO — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the American Cancer Society has launched the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

With the help of Methodist Health Ministries of South Texas, they hope to raise over $200,000, which will replace funding they say they’ve lost because of coronavirus.

Coronavirus wasn’t the only thing that turned Renee Silber’s world upside down this year. In February, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It was kind of a shock to my system,” Silber said.

Silber has since gone through treatment and has come out on top, but it’s stories like Silber’s that made Jaime Wesolowski, who’s CEO & President of Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, want to take action.

“Outside of the government, the American Cancer Society provides more funding for research than anybody. So that’s what really got me thinking about what we can do differently,” Wesolowski said.

For every dollar donated to the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, Methodist Ministries will match up too $100,000.

“It’s going to support our research efforts. It’s going to support patients, such as Renee, to receive the help and services that she needs during the most trying times,” Executive Director for the American Cancer Society South Region Lindsey McElwee said.

Due to coronavirus, The American Cancer Society says they expect overall funding to go down by 50%. They want to raise over $200,000 so that patients like Silber are taken care of in the future.