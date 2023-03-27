Mental health expert warns against desensitization to tragedy

"The sense of feeling like this is a normal thing is a very significant tragedy within itself," said Mary Beth Fisk, CEO of the Ecumenical Center.

SAN ANTONIO — As Americans grapple with news of another mass shooting, mental health experts are warning against desensitization to such tragedies.

People may become jaded after repeated exposure to trauma, Fisk said. Though the definition of "mass shooting" differs from agency to agency, nonprofit Gun Violence Archive tallied 13 mass shootings in the last seven days.

Fisk said adults and teenagers are more likely to experience jadedness than young children. Elementary-aged children need brief, simple explanations for their questions related to mass shootings.

"Listen to what they're feeling. Invite them to share that," Fisk said. "Let them know they can go talk to somebody if they feel like they need to."

She also recommended forming an emergency plan that young children can find comfort in. Preparation can ease concern, Fisk added.

But older people may require different treatment.

"We need to reassure ourselves by speaking with the administration of the schools," Fisk said, making reference to parents. "Recognizing there are controls in place at our campuses to prevent these types of things from happening."

People of all ages should limit exposure to negativity to avoid becoming callous, Fisk said. People should actively pursue news instead of passively consuming news through social media.

Twitter and Facebook users can mute certain words to avoid needless trauma on their feeds.

"We don't want to shelter (our kids) from the facts," Fisk said. "But it's important we temper the volume we're being fed over time."

Parents should watch for unusual behavior in their children. Abnormal actions may indicate a child is struggling, emotionally.

"They may not be sleeping. They may not be eating well," Fisk said.