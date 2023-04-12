Here's what meningitis is and how to protect yourself

Here's information from the CDC on different types of meningitis and how it spreads.

COLORADO, USA — A high school teacher in Colorado has died after possibly being infected by bacterial meningitis.

Meningitis is inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Meningitis infection is contagious and can require hospitalization.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), bacterial meningitis is the most contagious and most serious type of meningitis.

Other types of meningitis include viral meningitis, fungal meningitis, parasitic meningitis, amebic meningitis, and non-infectious meningitis.

However, there is a vaccine which can prevent severe types of bacterial meningitis.

What is meningitis?

Meningitis is inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord that causes swelling. If left untreated, it can be deadly.

The CDC said meningitis can occur from bacteria, viruses (not as severe), fungus, amoebas, parasites, and non-infectious causes. Injuries, cancer, certain drugs, and other types of infections also can cause meningitis.

People who recover from meningitis can have permanent disabilities, such as brain damage, hearing loss, and learning disabilities, the CDC said.

The Meningitis Research Foundation said meningitis affects more than 2.5 million people globally each year.

How do you get meningitis?

Bacterial meningitis is highly contagious and is spread most often from person to person, especially in settings where people live together in close quarters, such as schools, college campuses, and army barracks.

Viral meningitis can also be spread from person to person, but does not usually cause meningitis.

The CDC said certain bacterial meningitis germs can also spread through food.

How is it meningitis diagnosed?

Meningitis needs to be diagnosed rapidly through bloodwork and a spinal tap. This is a procedure done by a trained healthcare provider to get cerebrospinal fluid which can be tested for infection.

Who should get a vaccine?

Different vaccines are available for children and adults to protect against the most common causes of bacterial meningitis.

Meningitis vaccinations are offered to those who are at greatest risk of infection, such as babies and young children whose immune systems are still developing and people with certain medical conditions, as well as those who are the likely to carry the bacteria in their nose and throat and spread the bacteria, according to the Meningitis Research Foundation.

