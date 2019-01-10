SAN ANTONIO — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and although less than one percent of men experience breast cancer, dozens are stepping up fight the disease by wearing the color pink.

When you think of real men, you probably think GQ fashion, alpha body language, masculine physique and, of course, Chuck Norris, but our partners at the American Cancer Society have made it clear that Real Man wear pink.

"To see these guys put on pink every day—it’s like they’re putting on their armor, and they’re going out and they’re showing people, ‘We’re helping you through this battle. You’re not alone. You’re not helpless,'" Lori Wesolowski said.

Each day of October will be decked out with power suits complimented by pink ties and pink accessories as men from across the city unite to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Jaime Wesolowski is a stage 4 cancer survivor. "Pink is not a color that guys typically wear every day, so to put something pink on every day makes you think about it every day, and that’s what this is all about—to bring awareness," he said. “I prayed hard to survive because we have a little girl who was 11 and a little boy who was 10…”

He joined the ranks as one of 36 Real Men already committed to the campaign. As the American Cancer Society reports, one in eight women battle breast cancer, Wesolowski and his wife, Lori, and say the best days for cancer research are still ahead.

"You gotta believe there's still hope. There’s going to a be a day we find cures for cancer, and we’ve got to keep the hope alive," Wesolowski said.

And it all begins by simply wearing pink each day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

