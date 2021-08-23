Three Houston-area Memorial Hermann emergency rooms closing due to COVID surge, hospital system says

Memorial Hermann said emergency rooms in Kingwood, Spring and Sienna will close due to "continued COVID-19 surge and its ongoing impact to our system's operations."

HOUSTON — Three Memorial Hermann emergency rooms will be closing in the Houston area due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital system said that the rooms are closing "due to the continued COVID-19 surge and its ongoing impact to our system's operations."

The 24-hour emergency rooms at the following convenient care centers will close at 5 p.m. Monday:

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Kingwood, located at 4533 Kingwood Drive

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Spring, located at 7474 N Grand Parkway W

Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna, located at 8780 Hwy 6 Ste B

Memorial Hermann says the emergency rooms are closed until further notice.