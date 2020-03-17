SAN ANTONIO — Medina County has its first case of travel-related coronavirus, and its first overall case of COVID-19, after officials say a woman in her 50s recently returned from overseas travel.

According to county officials, the patient "immediately self-isolated" and is currently being treated at a Bexar County hospital. They also reminded residents to wash hands for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching eyes and nose as much as possible, and to stay home when sick in order to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In Bexar County, a fifth case of coronavirus not connected with the quarantine at JBSA-Lackland was confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The latest figures indicate that more than 5,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the U.S., and 76 known cases in Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.

