Right now, doctors in Houston are concerned the highly-contagious measles virus has returned to the Houston area, with a child suspected of contracting the disease. Physicians in San Antonio say that's cause for concern.

"It is that much more scary now because it's real it is in Texas, and it's in an emergency room in Houston," Dr. Sky Izaddoost with Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Stone Oak said.

The reason measles is so contagious? It has a 90 to 95 percent transference rate. Dr. Anita Kurian, the Assistant Director of Metro Health said, "People who are unimmunized and come into contact with measles, their risk of getting the disease is 90 percent."

"What that means is if you are in an emergency room with somebody who had measles, and they were there two hours before you got there, you still have a 94% chance of getting measles," Dr. Izaddoost said.

The CDC says measles has now spread to 22 states and Washington, D.C. Texas is one of those states. As of the end of July, 100 cases of measles were reported across the country, but that number jumped just 11 days later to 124 cases. Since 2010, the number of cases each year has ranged between 50 and 200, with the exception of 2014, which was 667, the highest since the measles vaccine was first given to patients in the year 2000. Doctors say this year's quickly growing number is not a good sign.

"The only way to keep those numbers down is through the very effective measles vaccine," Dr. Kurian said. "We recommend to doses of the measles vaccine, with the first one given at 12 to 15 months, the second one at four to six years."

The flu vaccine is another we should all get. "My recommendation is to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available because it takes two weeks to get immunity against the infection, said Dr. Kurian.

Dr. Izaddoost added, "Last year's flu shot was not very good against preventing the flu. We agree. We understand. We know. However it was very good at preventing hospitalizations from the flu. It was also very good at preventing death from the flu."

Many physicians are already offering this year's flu vaccine and they say it is never too early to get it.

