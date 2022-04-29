KENS 5's Marvin Hurst shares his journey of beating cancer twice at event honoring survivors

"I believe that you suffer alone by choice, but you suffer with support for a reason."

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 anchor Marvin Hurst shared his story at an event celebrating cancer survivors and the help they are getting in the fight against the disease.

The "Conquering Cancer in Every Color" luncheon was held at the Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum and hosted by ThriveWell, which offers support and resources to people fighting cancer. The organization helps people afford cancer treatments as well as assisting with other bills, transportation and classes on everything from cooking to yoga.

Hurst was a featured speaker at the event, and he shared his personal story of beating cancer, not once, but twice. He spoke about his role as a public figure and feeling compelled to open up about his experiences.

"I found a way of making this journey in faith through writing and sharing it as spiritually led to as many people as I could through my Facebook page because I felt it was my responsibility," Hurst said. "I didn't think I was suffering just for Marvin. I felt that I was suffering for other people's families who have cancer, who are caregivers, families that are dealing with it and living with cancer. I believe that you suffer alone by choice, but you suffer with support for a reason."

ThriveWell's programs improve the quality of life for families dealing with cancer. If you would like to help ThriveWell continue to help people fighting cancer, you can text the word "Give" 243725 or click here to visit the website.