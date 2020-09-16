Mark your calendars: Free flu shots for all coming up at huge drive-thru event

You do have to register ahead of time, but if you don't have insurance - don't worry. Thanks to donations, your shot will be covered free of charge.

SAN ANTONIO — Need a flu shot? You can get one next Saturday - at a drive-thru event at the Freeman Coliseum parking lot.

H-E-B, Bexar County and University Health System are teaming up to host the event from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The event is open to the public, but you must register and schedule an appointment online.

Dozens of H-E-B pharmacists will administer flu shots, following strict guidance from the CDC. Most major insurance plans will be accepted.

Thanks to donations from Bexar County, University Health System and H-E-B, there will be no charge to receive flu shots for those without insurance.

Event organizers want people to know that those who register can drive up and receive their vaccination without leaving their vehicle. To protect the health and safety of everyone involved, protocols will be in place to ensure mask use and proper social distancing practices are followed for participants and volunteers at the event.

Individual registrations must be submitted for each person, including children age 3 and older, to receive a flu shot at the event.

According to the CDC, with flu season quickly approaching, routine vaccinations such as flu shots are essential. CDC officials say during the COVID-19 pandemic, flu shots will be vital to help reduce the impact of respiratory illnesses.