COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tai Lee is no stranger to the culinary business.

Lee owns several restaurants in Bryan-College Station, like Veritas Wine and Bistro, Madden's Casual Gourmet, Paolo's Italian Kitchen, Urban Table and more.

With all the news concerning COVID-19, Lee said this past week has been a "Whirlwind of uncertainty" and he and staff just need to push through.

Before the coronavirus even came into the discussion, Lee said he and his staff already followed the Health Department's Food and Safety guidelines.

"We made sure everything is served clean and in a clean environment," said Lee.

Lee tells KAGS News his restaurants are at a heightened state to make sure everything is sanitized and clean.

Lee added sanitation pumps all over his restaurants for staff and customers to use. As well, he has employees sanitize doors, handle and surfaces that are touched often.

"We're using our professional-grade chemical solution to spray and disinfect where it's been touched," Lee said.

Lee said he is also reeducating good sanitation techniques to all of his employees.

"Even though they are all certified as food handlers we are just reinforcing," Lee said.

Lee is distancing tables which are helping decrease the number of people inside one of his restaurants at a time.

"Honestly I don't want to go to a restaurant where I'm going to be sitting right next to somebody like a can of sardines," Lee said.

As for the number of people that have come to his restaurants in the past several days? It is hard to say.

Lee fully expected last week to slow down because of spring break.

"This week will be a true testament of how much the sales will dip and we'll see," Lee said.

Lee and his employees are preparing in case there is an order to shut down business for an unknown period.

Lee said he is already seeing an increase in take-out orders from his restaurants. He has also partnered with the food delivery app, Favor, which also is seeing an uptick.

"We're doing everything we can to maintain our hired staff and retained," Lee said.

Lee said it is important to utilize delivery or take-out options to help local businesses stay afloat during a time like this.

The BCS Independent Restaurant Group is also asking the public "to responsibly support local businesses. The restaurants in the group employ over 1,000 people.

A group of restaurateurs is meeting to discuss COVID-19 and the impacts on local business at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

