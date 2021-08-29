Local organization discusses push for minority organ donors during Minority Organ Donor Awareness Month

"At TOSA we have a new vision: 'An organ for every person on the waiting list,' which is why we are encouraging everyone to sign up as organ and tissue donors."

SAN ANTONIO — In the business of saving lives. The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance is pushing for more minorities to become donors. Clarissa Thompson is with the organization, which has a mission to save lives through organ donation.

"One person can help eight people through organ donation," she said.

According to Donate Life Texas, there are 13 million registered organ donors in the state, and there's a push to focus on people of color. Minorities make up 60 percent of the national transplant waiting list.

"Minorities are disproportionately affected by disease like hypertension and diabetes, which leads to critical needs for organs like kidneys, which puts them at higher risk," she said.

August is also National Minority Donor Awareness Month.

"At TOSA we have a new vision: 'An organ for every person on the waiting list,' which is why we are encouraging everyone to sign up as organ and tissue donors," Thompson said.

Thompson said there are misconceptions about becoming a donor.

"Will doctors save my life, or the medical community save my life if they know I am a registered organ donor--if they see that heart on my license," she said. "The truth of the matter is every life-saving effort takes place before donation is even considered. So that is why it is important to take the step to sign up and save lives."