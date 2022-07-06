Labcorp begins monkeypox testing, doubling nationwide testing capacity

The company will offer this testing at its largest facility in the United States, and will accept specimens from anywhere in the country.

Starting today, Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox using the CDC’s orthopoxvirus test, which detects all non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox, according to a press release.

The company will offer this testing at its largest facility in the United States, and will accept specimens from anywhere in the country, also according to the release.

The company also expects to be able to perform up to 10,000 tests per week, which will double the current capacity provided through the CDC’s Laboratory Response Network (LRN).

“The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “This will not only increase testing capacity but will make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-lab relationships.”

The company also said in its statement that anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider about whether or not they need to get tested. These healthcare providers can order the orthopoxvirus test from Labcorp just as they normally would order other tests.

The public will not be able to go to a Labcorp lab and submit a specimen, according to the company.

Labcorp will use electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) to report results to jurisdictions as outlined in the CDC reporting guidance, the company also said.