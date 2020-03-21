SAN ANTONIO — During a time when families are asked to stay indoors as much as possible, Brian Dicicco and his team are doing the complete opposite.

“Right now, it’s of the upmost importance. Our companies (are) on the front line, so to speak, of getting into the facilities to decontaminate and prevent spread of the coronavirus,” Dicicco said.

He's the president of Germlogic, a company that specializes in disinfection. It’s something they’ve been doing for years, but now that job is more important than ever before.

“I think we’ve taken it very lightly over the years, but sanitation and disinfecting practices are very important,” Dicicco said.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, his team has been going across Texas to sanitize businesses where employees have been asked to leave. The company uses its own solution, a concoction that Dicicco says is "hospital-grade."

Even with the national shortage on cleaning supplies, Dicicco says they have enough to continue business as normal for months.

“We’ve been stocking up on the materials we use for the disinfectant for a while," he said. "We’re not really seeing that diminish."

Dicicco says that whether it’s the coronavirus or any other type of virus, safety is always the top priority.

“We’re wearing full jumpsuits, gloves, respirators and glasses, so we haven’t changed our protocols," he said. "Obviously, we’re constantly listening to what the (Centers for Disease Control) are saying and following their protocols as well."