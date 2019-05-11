SAN ANTONIO — Right now, one in five families in San Antonio is facing a financial crisis due to medical emergency.

Those who can't make their payments often have to choose between eating and paying down their debt.

There is more than $231 million in medical debt that is plaguing families in San Antonio alone – so KENS 5 decided to do something about it.

Hundreds of area residents already have received a yellow envelope from us letting them know that their overdue medical debt has been paid off... no questions asked.

It's not just the uninsured who are having problems paying their bills.

People with medical insurance like Maria and Gilberto Yanez of Seguin are also struggling.

The couple has worked their entire lives.

They were making enough so they could help pay back their daughter's college loan until two years ago, when a car slammed into them, sending them both to the emergency room.

"He was taken to San Antonio Brooke Army (Medical Center), and he stayed for three days," Maria said.

While they have medical insurance, it wasn't enough to cover the ambulance, emergency physicians and the hospital stay.

"I get the bills. I don't even want to look at them. I was frustrated because I wasn't able to pay them."

"It's hard knowing it wasn't our fault," said Maria, breaking into tears.

The Yanez family's medical bills add up to nearly $40,000.

Collection agencies buy the debt for pennies on the dollar. They'll send bill after bill.

While their $40,000 in medical bills could be sold to collection agencies for as little as $400, the amount the Yanez family owes stays the same and can grow at 12% interest annually.

While the bills go up, their income has gone down.

"I work four hours a day. My back hurts really bad," Gilberto said.

This year, the government withheld their $1325 income tax refund to pay for part of their medical bill.

"I guess they're going to keep doing that until it gets paid off, but the interest keeps going and going. I don't know how long it's going to take us," Maria said.

After hearing stories like this one, KENS 5 committed to making a difference. So here's how we're helping:

We teamed up with RIP Medical Debt, a charitable organization that purchases medical debt from collectors at a deep discount and then forgives the debt.

KENS 5 wrote a check for $15,000 to buy more than $2 million worth of overdue medical debt in the San Antonio area, and we are forgiving every single cent.

If your debt is forgiven, you will get a letter in a yellow envelope. If you receive one, do not throw it away – this is for real!

The letters will go out to 287 people across our area. Here's the amount of debt that will be forgiven in each county:

Atascosa: $725,510.20

$725,510.20 Bexar: $673,486.87

$673,486.87 Comal: $521,163.39

$521,163.39 Guadalupe: $37,392.04

$37,392.04 Wilson: $65,994.31

$65,994.31 Total: $2,023,546.81

KENS 5 does not know who is getting the yellow envelopes. That's chosen by the charity, and they are generally people who have incomes twice the poverty rate or below.

A sudden medical emergency doesn't just wreak chaos on a person's life. For many people, it takes a dangerous toll on their credit reports and financial security.

"I wanted to get a phone, and my credit didn't pass because my credit is all messed up," Maria said. "Before, we used to go to the mall to walk around and buy some nachos, and now that's hard."

"Hopefully one day we'll get out of this and life will go back to normal," she said.

Our relief is a random act of kindness: No one person or family can register for or be nominated for this. People are selected by the charity.

KENS 5 would like to help more families, but we need your help to do that.

If you'd like to make a difference for a local family in need of relief, please make a donation using the form below. Every dollar you donate will wipe out $100 of medical debt.