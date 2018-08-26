A sergeant with the Kendall County Sheriff's Office found out he has cancer just a month ago, but is already spreading the word about his illness with the hopes of making a difference and saving lives.

"They told us it was stage four. I automatically thought I was going to die," 43-year-old Sergeant Matthew Johnson said. Those were his first thoughts after being told he had colon cancer.

But the cancer wasn't just in his colon. "Started off in the colon, and now it's moved into my liver and lungs and a few lymph nodes," Johnson said.

The Kendall County sergeant's fight against colon cancer started a little over a month ago, when he went to the ER with his wife, Shelli, with kidney stones, having no idea he'd be well into chemotherapy treatments just one month later. "I'm on my second round of chemo. Started August 8th. Just finished second round this past Wednesday," Johnson said.

Johnson said his support system is incredible. "I work for a sheriff and the chief deputy and lieutenant who are phenomenal with making sure I am taking care of, my wife is taken care of. Family, friends, people I don't know have been getting into contact with us. People from all over the state," he said.

His faith has played a large role in his outlook on the illness. "I am at peace with it. I tell everybody cancer is my diagnosis and God is my cure and that's our attitude," Johnson said.

Johnson's goal with this story is simple. "I just want everyone to know that a colonoscopy is not embarrassing. It is not anything to shy away from," he said. He's even been blogging about his experiences - the good days and the bad days. He hopes that getting this information out will save lives. "It is something that needs to be done. It took 30 minutes. It's simple. It is too simple not to get done," he said.

Aside from spreading the word about the importance of getting a colonoscopy, Johnson is only asking for one other thing. "I'll take prayers from everybody. Prayers are free," he said.

You can follow Johnson's journey on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/matthew.johnson.560272

