What's next for San Antonio abortion clinics after a federal judge suspended Texas's Heartbeat Bill?

A temporary injunction was issued against Texas's controversial new law Wednesday night, about five weeks after it went into effect.

SAN ANTONIO — It took just over a month for Texas’s new abortion law, Senate Bill 8, to come to a halt.

“The district court wrote an order saying that no one can file a lawsuit based on Senate Bill 8, the fetal Heartbeat Bill,” said Albert Kauffman, a professor of law at St. Mary’s University School of Law.

On Wednesday night, a federal judge ruled the law, which would prevent women from having abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, is unconstitutional. Kauffman says this is just the beginning of what’s expected to be a back-and-forth battle in the courts.

“It’s a very different situation, and that’s how this lawsuit survived its first lawsuit,” Kaufman said.

So, what does this mean for San Antonio abortion clinics now that the bill has been suspended?

“This was a step in the right direction, but this isn’t over,” said Jeffery Hons, president of Planned Parenthood South Texas.

Hons says, right now, all abortion care services have been paused.

“We believe the threats of these civil lawsuits is something we need to get neutralized by then courts and then resume abortion care as soon as possible,” Hons said.

However, the Associated Press is reporting Whole Women’s Health, which has a clinic in San Antonio, has resumed abortions.

Planned Parenthood said that, in the two weeks after Senate Bill 8 went into effect, the number of patients they saw decreased by nearly 80%. They say health care services unrelated to abortion are still available to people in Texas.

“Along with patient navigation, and financial assistance for people who want to make plans to seek abortion care out of state,” Hons said.