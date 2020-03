NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Due to the coronavirus, gyms across Texas have temporarily closed there doors. James Sandoval with jbaesthetics joins on First Edition with some at home workouts.

Abs, glutes, legs, chest, arms! Though you may not be able to hit the weight room, you can still do these exercises from home.

Feel the burn! Squats you can do in your living room.

Grab your favorite mat, glute workouts you can do anywhere.

