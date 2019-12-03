FORT WORTH, Texas — When it comes to drownings, most people think of lakes or pools. But bathtub drownings happen year-round, and are often deadly.

Here are some statistics for 2019, so far:

- State of Texas: 8 drownings, 5 bathtub related

- Children's Health in Dallas: 3 bathtub drownings, 1 fatal

- Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth: 2 bathtub drownings, 2 fatal

One bathtub drowning happened in Fort Worth on Monday. A mother was bathing her 6-month-old baby when she fell asleep. When she woke up, the baby was underwater and unresponsive. The baby was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center, where he died.

RELATED: 6-month-old boy drowns in bathroon in Fort Worth home, police say

Sharon Evans, a trauma injury prevention coordinator at Cook Children's, knows being a parent is an exhausting job, but there are no do-overs when it comes to drowning.

"Be where you can touch them at all times if they are in the water," Evans said.

All it takes for a drowning to occur is water, and it can happen within seconds.

Cory Stuhmer is the aquatics and youth athletic coordinator for the city of Fort Worth. He has seen the tragedy of drownings and the impact it has on families. That is why he dedicates his time to the Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition, offering classes and education.

"I hate that people have to deal with it," said Stuhmer. "It can be preventable."

For tips on how to prevent bathtub drownings, click here.