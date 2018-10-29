SAN ANTONIO — Part of the fun of Halloween is dressing up, but the wrong makeup or costume could hurt you.

Colored contacts can add some extra flair to a costume, but the ones you buy online aren't necessarily safe, says ophthalmologist Erin Nevelow of Nevelow Eye Associates.

"If you're on a site and they're not requiring you to send in a prescription, then they are illegal and dangerous and not monitored by the FDA," she said. Nevalow has also seen these illegal contacts sold at gas stations and flea markets, by folks hoping to make a quick buck.

Improperly applying and removing colored contacts could cause problems, too. At best, you'll have itchy red eyes. At worst, it could cause abrasions to the cornea, a bacterial or fungal infection or vision loss.

The best way to avoid these problems is to consult a practitioner, who can give you a proper prescription.

Makeup can also cause problems for folks getting into character as well. Makeup artist Alicia Artista said she's experienced some trouble using the cheap makeup from chain Halloween stores.

"I usually break out in hives or have some kind of allergic reaction," she said. "You get what you pay for. So some of those might have some synthetic products that will react with your skin."

Water-based makeup is typically the safest to use, Artista said. And before applying a face full of makeup, it is wise to put a small amount to the test. "Do a patch test," she said. "Do it on the inner part of your arm, because it's a sensitive area where you can see if you're gonna have a reaction."

She also cautioned folks against adhesives. Because skin on the face is sensitive and not used to adhesives, Alicia says their best bet is to use high-quality spirit gum, and to avoid using super glue products at all costs.

When applying costume makeup, Alicia recommended using a primer. Not only does the primer help makeup stay on, it helps protect the face.

"When you put on a primer, it's putting a layer between your skin and makeup," she said. "It keeps a wall between your skin and makeup."

When the night is over, all makeup should be removed completely with warm water and a cold cream.

