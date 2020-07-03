SAN ANTONIO — Johanna Matos works at the University of Texas at San Antonio Health Science Center's Nursing Clinic. Part of her duties takes her into the community a mobile health unit.

Among the layers of healthy advice the nurse practitioner passes on to patients is how to combat germs.

"We touch everything," Matos said."We do a lot of things with our hands. They've very important. So, we've got to take care of them."

A virus is a type of germ, and the most widely-reported in recent weeks and months is the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,400 people around the world. Concern about the deadly virus has increased dialogue about how to mount a defense against it.

Health experts including Matos encourage hand-washing. She said the same standard applies to all ages.

KENS 5 used a germ simulation lotion to demonstrate where potential germs could be found on everyday items like cell phones, remote controls, door handles, hand sanitizers, a toothbrush, a vending machine and the human face.

The results, shown under a UV light, revealed possible germs on each and every item. The human face had the most exposure.

Health experts have advised not touching your face due to the influenza and coronavirus. But a study shows the participants touch their faces nearly 23 times an hour.

All the more reason to keep your hands clean. Matos offer these tips for effective hand washing:

Lather hands under water during washing for, at least, 20 seconds.

Children can be taught to sing the "Happy Birthday" song to cover that period of time as they foam up.

Rub the soap in between your fingers and on top of the hand.

Scrub your fingernails inside your sudsy palms.

Clean underneath your fingernails too.

Rinse and dry.

Matos said the procedure is the same if using a hand sanitizer with more than 60% alcohol. But she said soap (any kind) and water are best.

"The hand sanitizer does not kill 99% of all bacteria or the viruses that we might have on our hands."

She also recommended using a paper towel sheet to open the door after washing your hands to leave public or office restrooms.