Right now, one in five families in San Antonio is facing a financial crisis due to medical emergency. Those who can't make their payments often have to choose between eating and paying down their debt.

There is more than $231 million in medical debt that is plaguing families in San Antonio alone – so KENS 5 decided to do something about it.

Hundreds of area residents already have received a yellow envelope from us letting them know that their overdue medical debt has been paid off... no questions asked.

KENS 5 would like to help more families, but we need your help to do that. Every dollar you donate will wipe out $100 of medical debt.