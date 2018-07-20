To keep customers safe, VIA Metropolitan Transit is doing a number of things to help beat the heat. When the air temperature hovers around 100, the heat coming off the pavement is even worse.

That is why VIA is trying to keep customers cool by giving out nearly 2,000 water bottles. They said they will keep at it during the afternoon heat as long as temperatures are in triple digits.

VIA said drinks are allowed on buses in spill-proof or screw-top containers.

They are encouraging VIAtrans customers to stay inside air conditioned buildings while they wait for van operators to arrive.

At remote transit centers during the heat wave, they will continue dispatching cooling buses so that people can wait for their connections onboard air conditioned buses and not roast outside.

A map of the city’s cooling center locations can be found on VIAinfo.net and the city’s website, COSA.gov. Riders can get help planning their trip to the cooling centers with VIA’s online trip planner or by calling (210) 362-2020. Regular fares will apply.

