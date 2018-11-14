SAN ANTONIO — As colder weather hits, allergists say now is the time to take action to reduce Mountain Cedar symptoms.

Mountain Cedar is one of the most potent allergens in Central Texas. The pollen comes from Ashe juniper trees and cedar season typically lasts from December to February. People will experience a variety of symptoms, including burning, itchy eyes, runny nose and asthma due to the pollen.

Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Jeffrey Hallett of Certified Allergy and Asthma of San Antonio about how a freeze can affect the season. Dr. Hallett said the cold snap is setting the stage for pollination. Currently, the trees are healthy due to all the rain in the last few months.

"If you have the luxury of leaving Central Texas for 3 months, that's a way to get away from it. But the common sense thing is to stay in a closed environment," suggested Dr. Hallett. "If you can't avoid it, medication is the next step. There are a number of very good over the counter medicines."

He said there are prescription medications to address symptoms, including immunization shots and drops.

"There is a rapid injection procedure that can be done to get patients up to where the injections will help, but it takes a little while. We need a month or two to begin that, so we're late to begin injections, but the drops are not too late to start," Dr. Hallett said.

During cedar season, frequent rain will help reduce pollen in the air.

"Pray for rain. Not that we haven't had enough. But like I said, during the season, dry, windy weather will make a difficult season," he said.

