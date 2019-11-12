SAN ANTONIO — Flu activity hit early this year and it's expected to keep climbing. According to the CDC, the flu will peak in December, but it's not the only virus you have to worry about.

Lisa Veale is a physician assistant. She said people often come down with the cold, flu or allergies during this time of the year. Allergies and colds go hand-in hand, she said. You'll have watery eyes, a sore throat and a runny nose.

"They kind of mimic each other," Veale said. "Ear pain, dry cough, it can be tough to tell the difference."

Veale said if you're experiencing these issues, you should try taking allergy medication first. "The allergies are going to respond really well to antihistamines," she said. "So you want to take as many antihistamines as you can."

Veale said if you don't feel any relief, you're probably dealing with a cold. She said the flu shares a lot of the same symptoms, along with body aches and a high fever.

If you want to stay healthy this holiday season, Veale suggests you wash your hands often and use plenty of hand sanitizer when you're out and about.

"The main way you can avoid getting sick is to avoid touching your face," Veale said.

For more ways to avoid the flu, visit the CDC website.

