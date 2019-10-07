SEATTLE — From social media usage to exercise routines, breaking bad habits can be a tough task. Even if you've tried multiple times to no avail, you can always give it another shot!

Dr. Kate Lund, a licensed clinical psychologist, and best-selling author explains the process of breaking a bad habit and how to set goals that will lead you to success.

Understand The Stages of Change according to DiClemente and Prochaska

according to DiClemente and Prochaska Set SMART goals (Specific, Actionable, Relevant, and Timely)

(Specific, Actionable, Relevant, and Timely) Replace the bad habit with a new one – (i.e. substitute water for soda)

Eliminate Triggers – (i.e. If you smoke when you go to certain places – don’t go to those places; don’t keep junk food in the house)

– (i.e. If you smoke when you go to certain places – don’t go to those places; don’t keep junk food in the house) Find an accountability buddy – (someone who will keep you accountable for your behavior regarding the change you want to make)

– (someone who will keep you accountable for your behavior regarding the change you want to make) Visualize success – Visualize a new you minus the bad habit you are trying to break

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.