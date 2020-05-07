How to avoid 'mascne'| Keep your skin healthy while wearing a mask

"Mascne is from wearing the mask all day and then you can get breakouts in the area especially around the nose, cheeks, chin..."

SAN ANTONIO — If you're stepping into a public place, you'll want that mask handy. But if you've been wearing the same mask over and over, you might get a little thing called "mascne."

"Mascne is from wearing the mask all day and then you can get breakouts in the area especially around the nose, cheeks, chin or just any places that’s included with the mask," said Dr. Allison Stocker of Skin by Design Dermatology and Laser Center.

The nickname is even trending on social media with #mascne. So with all the talk about breakouts, the next conversation is ⁠— how do you prevent it?

"You'll want to throw your mask in the wash or hand wash it in the sink," said Dr. Stocker. By having a clean mask, you prevent the dirt and grime from building on your skin, which can lead to breakouts.

However, if you find yourself needing to give your skin a quick break, here's her advice: "If you can be in your own office, your own home, your car by yourself, then it’s a good idea to take off your mask and just let your skin breathe a little bit. Let the mask dry out and breathe a little bit too."

Dr. Stocker also said many of her dermatology colleagues are using SonoMasks and are recommending them to patients. SonoMasks are an "Israeli start-up company developed an anti-pathogen fabric that could be used in masks to stop the spread of coronavirus," the website says.

So once you find that mask that fits your face to protect yourself and others, make sure it's clean so you can have healthy skin.