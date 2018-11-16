SAN ANTONIO — There's no shortage of ways to get around San Antonio, from catching a bus to hopping on rideshare bikes and scooters, and also taking advantage of walking spaces.

But how clean are all those methods of getting around?

Using our own scientific method we found out what people think is dirty. But it takes a real scientist to figure out what’s causing it.

Ken Waterhouse, with Env Services, tested a rideshare bike, rideshare scooter, public handrail, bus stop and a restroom door.

Over at M-BioLabs, Jerritt Nunneley broke down the results, counting the amount of bacteria found at each swab site.

“Surprisingly, the scooter handles didn't have as much as some of the other areas," Nunneley said. "The share ride bikes were the most (contaminated); that’s because they might not get much use and aren’t cleaned as often”

The next-most contaminated were scooters, followed by the handrail and bus stop, with a tested restroom door having the least bacteria.

So are these bacteria anything you need to worry about? Experts say it's nothing out of the ordinary; most of these are just normal things you find in the dirt in the air.

What makes these rides susceptible to bacteria is lack of cleaning and lack of sunlight.

And while the germs aren't anything to worry about too much, experts do advise that you use rides parked in the sun, and to always wash your hands beforehand.

© 2018 KENS