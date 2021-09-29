How a new University Health System expansion project will benefit the south side of San Antonio

"For the community, there’s nothing better than to live and work and seek healthcare in the same vicinity.”

SAN ANTONIO — It’s no secret that San Antonio is growing.

“I think we’re going to see San Antonio move from the 7th largest city in the country to the 6th largest soon,” University Health System CEO George Hernandez said.

It’s why organizations like University Hospital are trying to keep up with all the growth happening around them.

“We have been strategically purchasing property in areas we are not at, but have patients that are from there,” Hernandez said.

Under his leadership, the hospital system made it’s 3rd land purchase this year. The most recent purchase is 68 acres of land on the south side next to Texas A&M-San Antonio in a massive mixed-use development being built.

“From a student perspective -- to have a health system there allows students to train and also get care there. For the community, there’s nothing better than to live and work and seek healthcare in the same vicinity,” Hernandez said.

In a statement sent to KENS 5, Texas A&M San Antonio president said, “Texas A&M University-San Antonio has been privileged to be a part of the conversations between University Health and SouthStar Communities Development that led to this agreement, and I am so pleased that the result of these conversations will be the construction of a world-class medical facility right at the “front door” of our campus.”

Bexar County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebecca Clay-Flores says the hospital will be welcomed with open arms.

“With a new hospital will come other things like hopefully a new grocery store on the far rural south side, and other things like a housing development across from Texas A&M,” Commissioner Clay-Flores said.

No construction timeline has been announced at this time, but UHS says plans and designs are being work on.