Boil Water Advisory issued for Helotes residents after water main break

The advisory is expected to last until Sunday at the earliest.

SAN ANTONIO — A boil water advisory expected to last until Sunday has been issued for Helotes residents after a water main burst Friday evening.

According to the officials with the San Antonio Water System, crews were working to restore water pressure as early as Friday night. But though the problem is expected to be fixed by Saturday morning, SAWS expects it will take another day to validate that water is safe to drink and use for cooking.

Residents who live within the shaded areas below are urged to bring water to a rolling boil and keep it there for two minutes before drinking or using it to cook.