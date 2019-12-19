TYLER, Texas — Christmas is around the corner and many people are looking for alternatives when it comes to keeping those pounds away on Christmas Day.

"During the holidays, the average American will gain about one and half pounds or so, which is really not that much,"said UT Health East Texas dietitian Natalie Roberts. Over the course of a decade, it [tends] to creep up and usually that can lead to 10 to 20 pounds."

Roberts says to avoid dips such as queso or a sour cream and onion as they do not have the nutritional value as other dips, like a pistachio basil pesto, hummus or guacamole.

"[Pistachio basil pesto]: It's an amazing dip," Roberts said. "It has monounsaturated fats, it has avocado oil. A hummus with chick peas, high in fiber and high in protein and over here is a guacamole that I used [blended] with pistachios."

When you are ready to ditch the appetizers and move on to the main dishes, take sweet potatoes and dice them up. Then add a little bit of drizzle of cranberry juice.

Some other ideas Roberts suggests are turkey meatballs.

"Turkey meatballs are lower in fat than your average ground beef and we also used almond flour to bind them so if somebody has a gluten allergy of gluten intolerance instead of using regular flour," Roberts said.

If you are following a Keto diet and trying to be good for the holidays, you may use a sugar alternative when baking any sweets.

"It's called Swerve," Roberts said. "It's a sugar replacement. It's been around since 2011, you can use it cup for cup just like sugar when you're baking and it tastes just the same."

Lastly Roberts gives four quick tips to curb those calories: